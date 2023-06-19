A new era is about to start for El Tri. Diego Cocca is no longer the coach of Mexico’s national team after a disappointing run in the Nations League. Who will take the available job to lead them in the 2023 Gold Cup?

Mexico is not going through the best of times. After the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they decided to part ways with Gerardo Martino and appoint Diego Cocca as the new coach. Cocca, who put an end to Atlas’ 70-year drought without winning the Liga MX tournament, was seen as the team’s saviour.

Unfortunately, Cocca couldn’t guide the squad to success. He coached seven games, resulting in three victories, three draws, and one loss. However, the defeat against the USMNT in the semifinals of the Nations League with a final score of 0-3 was a significant setback for the team. As a result, Cocca was fired once the tournament ended.

Once the team got the 3rd place, the manager was fired. Mexico still has to face the 2023 Gold Cup, so the board quickly announced Cocca’s replacement. Jaime Lozano will take the job available to coach the national team in the upcoming tournament.

Jaime Lozano was the coach of Mexico’s national team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. They won the bronze medal by defeating Japan with a final score of 3-1. The former midfielder worked with young players at that time, and most of them are now part of the squad that will compete in the 2023 Gold Cup.