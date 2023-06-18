Mexico are in the middle of a scandal. Last Thursday, after a historic 3-0 loss against the United States in the Nations League, a report from Gibran Araige of TUDN pointed out that two players wanted to abandon the national team’s camp before the start of the 2023 Gold Cup.

At that moment, the names weren’t revealed. However, the reasons were clear. One of them was upset with Diego Cocca’s decisions on the field by leaving him of the bench. The other had personal issues, especially regarding to a possible change of club in Europe.

Now, the controversy is on the rise. With the arrival of Juan Carlos Rodriguez as commissioner of the Mexican Federation, Cocca might not reach the 2023 Gold Cup and the identity of the players involved has been leaked.

Johan Vasquez and Cesar Montes want to abandon Mexico’s national team

Just a few hours before the third-place match between Mexico and Panama at the Concacaf Nations League, a new report from TUDN has revealed the names of those two players who want to leave.

The first one is Johan Vasquez. The defender hasn’t been considered as a starter with Mexico and his situation at the club level is critical. He was on loan at Cremonese but, they won’t exercise the clause to buy him after being relegated from Serie A.

Vasquez will return to Genoa with an uncertain future. If he stays with the national for the 2023 Gold Cup and doesn’t play, the young prospect would be at serious disadvantage in Italy with almost no preseason work.

The second name is Cesar Montes. His situation is kind of similar to the one of Vasquez as Espanyol were also relegated from La Liga and, as a consequence, many teams are knocking on the door to sign him. At 26-years old, this is a big opportunity for him to start preseason full time with a new club.