Mexico fans woke up to the news that national team manager Diego Cocca was relieved from his duties after just 129 days. The Argentine coach took the reins in February, but an embarrassing loss to the USMNT sealed his fate.

El Tri lost to the lifelong rivals 3-0 in the Concacaf Nations League, being unable to reach the final. However, this decision may have more to do with the changes within the Mexican FA (Federación Mexicana de Fútbol).

Juan Carlos Rodriguez has recently become the FMF president and he immediately shook things up by firing Cocca, who was hired by the previous board in February. Of course, social media went wild.

Best memes and reactions to Mexico’s firing of Cocca

Cocca was in charge of Mexico for only seven games and he lost just one game, but that defeat proved too costly. Jaime Lozano will be at El Tri’s helm on an interim basis until the federation names a new coach.