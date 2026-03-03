What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Atletico Madrid today in leg 2 of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals?

A tense second act awaits in the Copa del Rey as Barcelona step into a decisive night against Atletico Madrid, in a game that will be broadcast in the USA. The first leg shifted the balance sharply, leaving the semifinal hanging on fine margins and heavier expectations.

Barça return home carrying urgency, while Atletico travel with the comfort and danger of advantage. Form, absences and tactical restraint now shape a contest where patience could matter as much as precision.

Whether this chapter becomes a tale of resilience or control will depend on how quickly the rhythm is set and who blinks first. In a rivalry built on intensity, the consequences may stretch well beyond the final scoreline.

What happens if Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid today?

A Barcelona victory tonight could dramatically rewrite this semifinal script, depending on how many goals they score. After a 4–0 deficit from the first leg, courtesy of a dominant Atletico performance in Madrid, they would need something approaching a historic showing to swing the aggregate in their favor.

Lamine Yamal celebrates during the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Catalans would have to match Atletico’s four-goal output to force extra time, or win by 5+ goals to avoid overtime or a penalty shootout. Coach Hansi Flick himself has admitted Barcelona must “make the impossible possible” to stay alive in the Copa del Rey. Given the context, missing key players like Robert Lewandowski and others due to injury or suspension, such a win would be seen as one for the ages.

What happens if Barcelona and Atletico Madrid tie?

A draw in tonight’s second leg, regardless of the scoreline, would spell Barcelona’s exit from the Copa del Rey semifinals. With Atletico already leading 4–0 on aggregate from the first leg, a stalemate leaves Barça’s advantage deficit untouched and their hopes extinguished.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone has stressed the importance of discipline and control despite his team’s lead, reinforcing that even a draw would be sufficient to confirm their passage to the final.

In such a case, Atletico would march on to contest the Copa del Rey final, where they’d face Athletic Club or Real Sociedad, who face each other on Wednesday in the other semifinal. For Barcelona, tying would confirm a season of promise falling short, adding pressure on domestic ambitions and reshaping narratives around their squad and strategy.

What happens if Barcelona lose to Atletico Madrid today?

Should Barcelona lose tonight, the most straightforward consequence is Atletico Madrid advancing comfortably to the Copa del Rey final. A defeat would increase the aggregate deficit and underscore the gulf created in the first leg.

This outcome would immediately close Barcelona’s hopes of defending their Copa title and send Atletico into the final with momentum and confidence. It would also highlight the tactical mastery of Simeone’s side and its ability to manage two-leg ties with resolute defending and clinical execution.

A loss would deepen questions around squad depth and resilience, even as Barcelona chase other objectives in La Liga and European competition. The season’s narrative would turn towards recovery and recalibration rather than cup glory.