Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. However, the legend won't be available for Portugal against Croatia.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Portugal against Croatia?

Cristiano Ronaldo had another extraordinary year in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend was the top scorer in the tournament (35 goals) and broke the single-season record.

Despite that amazing level at 39-years old, CR7 couldn’t fulfill his promise of giving titles to the club. First, Al Ain shockingly eliminated them in the AFC Champions League.

Then, in the league of Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal made history as undefeated champions even without Neymar and then repeated the dose by beating Al Nassr in a thrilling King’s Cup final.

That’s why the UEFA Euro 2024 is a massive opportunity of redemption for Cristiano and, if he delivers an epic performance hoisting the trophy, the Ballon d’Or might still be an option.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play today for Portugal against Croatia in an International Friendly at Lisbon to give him some rest after a very demanding season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Although the star appears among the substitutes, coach Roberto Martinez confirmed it’s almost certain he won’t get minutes. CR7 just went on vacation for a week and is already training with the Portuguese team toward the UEFA Euro 2024. Ronaldo could be a starter next Tuesday when they face Ireland at Aveiro.

That will be the final game of preparation before the biggest tournament of the year in which Portugal will play in Group F with Turkey, the Czech Republic and Georgia.