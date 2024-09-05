Why is Gavi not playing for Spain against Serbia in UEFA Nations League 2024-2025?

Spain will begin their title defense in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, but many may wonder why Gavi is nowhere to be seen.

Spain will make their debut in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 against Serbia on the opening matchday. Unfortunately, Gavi will have to wait and watch from home.

The young FC Barcelona star has been sidelined for 10 months and is not on Spain’s roster for the UEFA Nations League as he continues to recover from a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which he suffered in November 2023.

The severe injury occurred following a tackle by Luka Lochoshvili during the match between Spain and Georgia for Euro 2024 qualifiers. According to medical reports, Gavi could return to the field between the end of October and the beginning of November 2024.

In addition to the primary tear, Gavi also suffered an associated injury to the lateral meniscus, which extended his recovery time. However, since August, he has already been seen training on the field, doing solo drills.

FC Barcelona’s Gavi before his injury, during the 2023/24 season (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Nearly a year after his injury, the midfielder is getting closer to returning to the pitch. The truth is that Spain has not been able to call him up for the UEFA Nations League or the 2024 Euro Cup, a tournament the Spaniards won.

When will Gavi return to play for Spain?

Rumors suggest that Gavi could be returning to play for the Spanish national team in the UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Switzerland in mid-November. Coach Luis de la Fuente has acknowledged that the midfielder is an indispensable player for his tactics.

FC Barcelona, however, is opposed to such an early return, as the player was injured while playing for Spain, and there is concern that another injury could occur after a year of inactivity due to insufficient rest.