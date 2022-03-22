Giovani Lo Celso has earned an important place among the Argentina national team. However, he will not be eligible for the March fixtures.

Why is Giovani Lo Celso not playing for Argentina in the last 2022 World Cup Qualifier games?

It may have taken some time until he started to play regularly for Argentina, but Giovani Lo Celso has eventually found a prominent spot in the national team. Especially since Lionel Scaloni took over.

The former PSG midfielder went to the 2018 Russia World Cup but didn’t play a single minute in a tournament that every Argentine fan would rather forget. Things would change after that.

Scaloni has given more opportunities to Lo Celso and he didn’t let him down. Now he’s established in the squad but is unavailable for the final double-fixture of the South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

Why is Lo Celso not playing for Argentina in the March international window?

To explain the reason behind his absence, we have to go back to the game in Brazil in 2021. That day, local health authorities interrupted the game as they claimed that Lo Celso and other three Argentine players have broken the Covid protocol in entering the country.

FIFA has later decided that the game not only should be resumed but also that the four players in question (Lo Celso, Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, and Emiliano Buendia) should receive a suspension.

Like the rest of the suspended players, Giovani Lo Celso was banned for two international games, which is why he’s ineligible for the March double-fixture.