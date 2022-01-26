The USMNT will be without one of their best players for their three key games against El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras.

The USMNT could virtually book a ticket to the World Cup in Qatar 2022 with a positive points output against El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras. They will have to do it without one of their key players, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna.

Giovanni Reyna has been out of action since September with a hamstring injury and had a setback in December which has kept the talented midfielder out even further. Until his injury, Reyna began an impressive season in the Bundesliga with 2 goals in 3 games and is stuck on 50 games total for the German club, where he has 6 goals total and has won 1 title.

Reyna is considered one of the top prospects in world soccer and has been missed by the USMNT and Gregg Berhalter. In total Reyna has 9 caps and 4 goals with the USMNT.

Gio Reyna’s recovery status

At the moment Giovanni Reyna is back at full training with Borussia Dortmund and is slated to get back on the team sheet in February. Coach Marco Rose has stated that Reyna is "on the right track", it will be a step-by-step process to bring the American back into the fold.

Gio Reyna has only played in 1 World Cup qualifier for the USMNT and could be back for the final three set of games in March. The USMNT could have already qualified for the World Cup by then.