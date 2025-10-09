Why is Harry Kane not starting today, Oct. 9, for England vs Wales in international friendly?

England are looking to secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup during this international window, but before that crucial qualifier, they face Wales in a friendly match. The big surprise for today’s game is the absence of captain Harry Kane.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Kane will not be available to face Wales after the striker suffered an ankle injury while playing for Bayern Munich in their 3–0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the former Tottenham star will be on the bench in today’s game.

“Harry will miss the game. He got a kick in his last game and it is too risky he gets another kick. We gave him the chance that everything calms down and we are hopeful he will be ready for Latvia,” Tuchel told reporters during a press conference.

With Kane sidelined, Tuchel also revealed who could take over the captain’s armband in his absence. “The captain will be one of Jordan Henderson, John Stones or Declan Rice,” he added.

Harry Kane reacts as he receives medical treatment against Eintracht Frankfurt. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

What’s next for England?

Europe remains the only confederation without a team officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup, as UEFA’s qualifying process is still underway and will be decided in the coming months. England have not yet secured their spot, but they’re just one win away from doing so.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel’s decision to rest Harry Kane against Wales is intended to keep the striker healthy for England’s upcoming qualifier against Latvia, which will be played away on Tuesday, October 14.

The Three Lions have been perfect so far in Group K, winning all five of their matches. A victory over Latvia would mathematically seal their place at the 2026 World Cup. England will then wrap up their qualifying campaign in November, with two final fixtures — against Serbia at home on November 13 and away to Albania on November 16.