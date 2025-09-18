Harry Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in exclusive Champions League feat

Bayern Munich opened their Champions League campaign with authority, defeating Chelsea 3-1 at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane led the way with a brace, reaching a milestone that only Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar had previously achieved.

With his penalty goal against Chelsea to extend Bayern’s lead to 2-0, Kane became just the third player in Champions League history to score 20 or more goals with two different clubs. Prior to him, only Ronaldo and Neymar had managed the feat.

Ronaldo tallied 21 goals during his Manchester United tenure before becoming the all-time leading scorer in the competition with 105 for Real Madrid. He also added 14 goals in 23 games with Juventus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neymar, meanwhile, netted 21 times for Barcelona and 22 for Paris Saint-Germain. Kane matched those numbers with 21 goals during his time at Tottenham Hotspur and has now added 21 more with Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot against Chelsea. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Kane closing in on Beckham’s English record

Beyond his club success, Kane is also on the verge of making history for England. With his brace, the striker reached 53 total goal contributions in the Champions League (42 goals and 11 assists), just one shy of David Beckham’s all-time mark among English players.

Advertisement

see also Haaland reaches 50 Champions League goals in 49 games: How long did it take Messi and Ronaldo?

Beckham currently holds the record with 54 contributions — 14 goals and 30 assists for Manchester United, plus two goals and eight assists with Real Madrid. He did not record a goal or assist during his stints with AC Milan and PSG.

Advertisement

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney rounds out the top three with 51 goal contributions at the Champions League during his time with the Red Devils.