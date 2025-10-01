Harry Kane breaks impressive record Lionel Messi set in a year he won the Ballon d’Or

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career, reaching milestones that put him ahead of some of the game’s greatest legends. Most recently, the England international surpassed Lionel Messi’s mark by scoring twice in Bayern’s 5-1 Champions League victory over Pafos FC.

With those two goals, Kane became the fastest player to reach 20 goal contributions across Europe’s top five leagues. The forward hit the milestone in just 742 minutes, tallying 17 goals and three assists, edging past the record Messi once held.

Messi had set the benchmark during the 2011-12 season with Barcelona, when he needed 749 minutes to reach 20 goal contributions. That campaign was historic for the Argentine, as he won the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, and later captured the Ballon d’Or.

Rounding out the podium in this achievement is Messi again, who took 844 minutes to hit the same mark in the 2016-17 season. Kane also holds the fourth spot on the list, having reached 20 goal contributions in 871 minutes while playing for Tottenham in the 2020/21 season.

Harry Kane celebrates a goal against Werder Bremen. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kane keeps breaking records

This season has been nothing short of spectacular for Harry Kane at Bayern Munich, where the team has won every competitive match so far. The English striker has also been rewriting the record books with a series of historic milestones.

After scoring a brace in Bayern’s Champions League opener against Chelsea, Kane became just the third player in competition history—alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar—to record 20 or more goals with two different clubs.

He struck again in the Bundesliga with another double against Werder Bremen, a performance that made him the fastest player across Europe’s top five leagues—Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and England—to reach 100 goals for a single club.

As if that weren’t enough, Kane also etched his name into English soccer history. With his latest brace against Pafos FC, the striker reached 55 total goal contributions in the Champions League (44 goals and 11 assists), surpassing David Beckham’s previous mark of 53 to become the most productive English player in the competition’s history.

