Harry Kane sets new all-time record with Bayern Munich, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland

Harry Kane once again proved he is the driving force for Bayern Munich, netting a brace in their 4-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen. But his impact went beyond the scoreline: with those two goals, Kane set an all-time record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

The two-goal performance at Allianz Arena made Kane the fastest player in top European leagues—Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and England—to reach 100 goals for a single club. The English striker achieved the milestone in just 104 games, averaging nearly a goal per match.

Previously, the record was shared by Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland. Ronaldo reached 100 goals for Real Madrid in 105 matches during the 2011–12 season, scoring the milestone goal in a UEFA Champions League clash against Olympique Lyonnais.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later, Haaland matched Ronaldo’s record with Manchester City in 2024. The Norwegian scored his 100th goal for the Citizens in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Arsenal.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Kane’s historic season

This season is shaping up to be one of Kane’s most remarkable. Earlier in the campaign, he became just the third player in Champions League history to score 20 or more goals for two different clubs, joining Ronaldo and Neymar.

Advertisement

see also Haaland overtakes Ronaldo and Mbappe but stays behind Messi in Champions League record

Beyond club success, Kane is also approaching a historic milestone for England. His brace against Chelsea lifted his Champions League total to 53 goal contributions (42 goals, 11 assists), just one shy of David Beckham’s all-time English record of 54.

Advertisement

Beckham tallied 54 contributions with Manchester United and Real Madrid combined, while Wayne Rooney is third with 51 contributions in the competition. With Kane firing on all cylinders, he continues to etch his name among Europe’s elite and is well on his way to rewriting the record books.