Harry Kane surpasses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in remarkable feat with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane continues to prove why he’s one of the best strikers in the world. In Bayern Munich’s recent Champions League victory, the English forward found the net once again — and in doing so, he surpassed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an impressive statistical milestone.

Bayern cruised to a 4-0 win over Club Brugge on Matchday 3 of the Champions League, a result that lifted them to the top of their group. Kane scored the team’s second goal of the night, a strike that also earned him a spot in the record books.

With that goal, Kane reached 20 goals in just 12 games for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season, surpassing the pace set by both Messi and Ronaldo at their peaks.

Messi reached the 20-goal mark in 17 matches on three different occasions with Barcelona, while Ronaldo needed 13 games to do it during the 2013–14 season with Real Madrid.

Harry Kane scores his 20th goal of the season for Bayern Munich. (Getty Images)

The former Tottenham star now leads the scoring charts in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, solidifying his status as one of the game’s elite forwards. His latest goal also brought his career tally in Europe’s top competition to 45, moving him into 18th place all-time — ahead of Antoine Griezmann and Didier Drogba.

Kane keeps shattering records

That’s not the only milestone Kane has reached this season. Earlier this month, the England captain became the fastest player across Europe’s top five leagues — Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and England — to score 100 goals for a single club, doing so in just 104 games. He broke the previous mark held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, who both needed 105 matches to hit the century mark.

Kane is also chasing another remarkable feat that only two players have ever achieved. The Bayern striker has now scored in eight consecutive matches, closing in on the record of 12 straight games shared by Ronaldo and Haaland. The Norwegian will have a chance to extend his own streak on Sunday, October 26, when Manchester City face Aston Villa.

Kylian Mbappe came close to joining that elite group, scoring in 11 straight matches before being held off the scoresheet against Juventus in a recent 1–0 Champions League win.

