Manny Pacquiao reveals behind-the-scenes issue in Floyd Mayweather rematch talks

More than a decade after their historic fight, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather are set to meet again in the ring. The rematch, scheduled for September 19, has already sparked debate because of how the fight was first discussed behind the scenes.

Their first bout in May 2015 ended with Mayweather winning by unanimous decision, improving his record to 48-0 at the time. He later retired at 50-0, while Pacquiao continued his career and now stands at 62-8-3. For Pacquiao, this second fight is a chance to change the story.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Pacquiao revealed that Mayweather initially wanted the rematch to be an exhibition. “He decided to do it again, so I’m hoping for, this time around, no more excuses,“ Pacquiao said. “Although before, he wanted an exhibition with me. But I disagree. I don’t want to fight an exhibition with him. I want to fight a real fight like this.”

Did Mayweather push for an exhibition instead of a real fight?

Since retiring, Mayweather has taken part in several exhibition bouts. That history made Pacquiao firm in his stance, if they were going to fight again, it had to count on their professional records. For him, anything less would not settle what happened in 2015.

Pacquiao made his goal clear. “I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” he said, dedicating the fight to the Philippines and boxing fans worldwide.

What does this rematch mean for both legacies?

At 47 and 48 years old, both fighters return with different motivations. Mayweather is defending a perfect record. Pacquiao is chasing redemption and the 63rd win of his career.

As September 19 approaches, the focus will shift from words to preparation. Whether the outcome changes history or confirms it, this rematch once again puts two boxing legends at the center of the sport.

