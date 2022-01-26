Brazil head into the upcoming international window in a comfortable spot as they qualified for Qatar 2022. However, they still want to secure the first place of the table and extend their undefeated run, but they'll have to do so without Neymar.

Even with one pending game - the controversial match against Argentina at home, Brazil are comfortably atop the standings of the South American Qualifiers. Besides, Tite's men have already accomplished the ultimate goal which is to seal a place in Qatar 2022.

La Verdeamarela got off to a strong start to their campaign, winning 11 games and dropping points just twice (D2). And they still have five matches to go to extend their unbeaten streak in the road to the World Cup.

Coming up next for them are a trip to Ecuador and a home game against Paraguay. However, their strength will be tested in both of these matches as PSG superstar Neymar is not part of the squad.

The reason why Neymar won't play for Brazil in January and February

The Brazilian winger will stay in Paris after the national team and the French club reached an agreement to not force him to play the upcoming games. Neymar was not called up because he is still recovering from an ankle injury.

In late November last year, he received a scary knock that forced him off the Ligue 1 clash against Saint-Etienne and he's been on the sidelines since then. Brazil don't have much to lose in this window, so they decided it was not necessary to risk him.