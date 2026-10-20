Why is Nuno Mendes not playing today for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 3?

PSG hosts Barcelona today in Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, but defender Nuno Mendes has been ruled out for the Parc des Princes clash.

A blockbuster Matchday 3 clash in the UEFA Champions League takes center stage today as PSG host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes. With both clubs sitting atop the league phase standings, the French champions will be forced to navigate this heavyweight fixture without starting left-back Nuno Mendes.

Mendes is sidelined with a thigh injury and has been ruled out for today’s match. In his absence, Paris is expected to lean on Lucas Digne to anchor the left side of defense against the Catalan giants.

With PSG and Barcelona deadlocked at the top of the table on both points and goal differential, anticipation is sky-high. Ousmane Dembele is poised to spearhead the attack for the hosts against his former club, while Barcelona counters with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal leading their frontline.

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With kickoff time and broadcast details locked in across the US for PSG and Barcelona, American fans are gearing up for what promises to be one of the marquee matchups of the Champions League group phase.

⭐️ Football at Its Finest ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/jiAAoSwhk3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2026

Predicted lineups for PSG vs Barcelona

Beyond Mendes’ absence, PSG will look to flex their squad depth, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue set to feature alongside Dembele in a potent frontline. Meanwhile, Barcelona must overcome key defensive injuries of their own, as both Eric García and Jules Koundé remain unavailable.

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Here are the predicted lineups for today’s showdown:

Paris Saint-Germain Goalkeeper: Matvey Safonov Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Digne Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves Forwards: Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue

FC Barcelona Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart Defensive Midfielders: Rodri, Pedri Attacking Midfielders/Wingers: Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez (or Dani Olmo), Anthony Gordon Forward: Raphinha



The winner of today’s marquee matchup will claim sole possession of top spot in the Champions League standings, at least until Aston Villa take on Viking tomorrow.

Key takeaways

Nuno Mendes is ruled out for Paris Saint-Germain today due to a thigh injury.

is ruled out for Paris Saint-Germain today due to a thigh injury. Ousmane Dembele is set to lead PSG’s attack against his former club Barcelona.

is set to lead PSG’s attack against his former club Barcelona. Barcelona will be without injured defenders Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde today.