Lamine Yamal has been a key figure in Barcelona’s attack, but his name is missing from the squad facing Sabah in Champions League Matchday 5. His absence comes at a time when Hansi Flick needs his team firing on all cylinders.

Lamine Yamal is out of the Champions League clash against Sabah due to mild discomfort in his right ankle. The 19-year-old winger will miss Matchday 5 of the 2026-27 league phase after remaining in Barcelona.

His absence comes just days after he played the full 90 minutes in the comeback victory over Villarreal in LaLiga. Despite missing a penalty in the first half, he helped turn the game around, setting up Fermin Lopez’s equalizer.

Hansi Flick’s squad will now have to find a way to maintain their attacking threat without one of their most influential players at Baku Olympic Stadium. They are looking to strengthen their position in the Champions League standings.

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Who will replace Lamine Yamal against Sabah?

Karim Adeyemi is expected to replace Lamine Yamal on the right wing for Barcelona against Sabah. Hansi Flick has opted for the German forward, whose pace and ability to attack space make him a natural option for the position.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

He is likely to join Anthony Gordon on the left and Gabriel Jesus as the center-forward, forming a new attacking trio. The manager has also considered Raphinha as an option on the right, but the latest training reports indicate that Adeyemi is the leading candidate to take Yamal’s place.

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Barca also has Jesse Bisiwu available after the 18-year-old winger was included in the squad traveling to Azerbaijan. However, he has yet to make his official first-team debut, and he is more likely to provide an option from the bench.

Will Lamine Yamal miss Barcelona’s next game?

Lamine Yamal is expected to be available for Barcelona’s next match against Deportivo on Sunday, November 29. The club confirmed that the winger is experiencing mild discomfort in his right ankle and will miss the Sabah game as a precaution.

His absence from the trip to Azerbaijan is not considered a serious injury setback. Barcelona decided to give him additional rest after a demanding run of matches, with the coaching staff looking to avoid aggravating the ankle issue.

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The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal on November 22. He contributed to Fermin Lopez’s equalizer and the winning goal, but the club chose not to risk him during the long trip to Baku.

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