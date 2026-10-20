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Cristiano Ronaldo ‘leads’ Lionel Messi in voting for new ‘Ballon d’Or Of All Time’ award

Ahead of the Ballon d'Or ceremony, France Football launched a fan poll to determine the "Ballon d'Or of All Time" (B.O.A.T.), with icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo naturally headline-ing the list of nominees.

B.O.A.T. nominees Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Philipp Schmidli/Getty ImagesB.O.A.T. nominees Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

France Football is set to introduce a brand-new accolade ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or Gala in Paris: the Ballon d’Or of All Time (B.O.A.T.). The inaugural award will be presented during the upcoming ceremony, with perennial rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headlining a star-studded list of nominees.

In a surprising move, the official Ballon d’Or social media channels recently revealed that Ronaldo is currently leading the fan vote for the honor. Meanwhile, Messi remains in contention for the traditional Ballon d’Or as well, positioning the Argentine legend for a potential ninth career trophy.

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Adding to the intrigue—and controversy—fans are reporting that participating in the voting requires a fee of €1 per vote. According to the official website, each paid vote includes an exclusive, high-resolution digital photograph of a Ballon d’Or winner from their award-winning year.

After being snubbed from the primary Ballon d’Or shortlist this year, the B.O.A.T. award offers Ronaldo a high-profile platform to return to the Paris ceremony after a four-year absence. Crucially, the voting format does not judge a player’s body of work as a whole; instead, voters select a specific single-year Ballon d’Or campaign from Ronaldo or Messi.

The full list of nominees

Alongside Ronaldo and Messi, several all-time greats have been nominated for the inaugural B.O.A.T. award, including Ronaldo Nazario, Michel Platini, and Johan Cruyff. Here is the full list of nominees and their eligible award years:

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• Cristiano Ronaldo (2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2008)
• Lionel Messi (2023, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009)
• Ronaldo Nazário (2002, 1997)
• Marco van Basten (1992, 1989, 1988)
• Michel Platini (1985, 1984, 1983)
• Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1981, 1980)
• Kevin Keegan (1979, 1978)
• Franz Beckenbauer (1976, 1972)
• Johan Cruyff (1974, 1973, 1971)
• Alfredo Di Stéfano (1959, 1957)

Why are there not other big names?

Under the criteria established by France Football, only multi-time Ballon d’Or winners—players who claimed the honor at least twice in their careers—were eligible for nomination. Iconic figures like Pele and Diego Maradona were excluded due to historical eligibility rules; prior to 1995, the Ballon d’Or was strictly awarded to European players, precluding non-European stars from contending during their prime.

Even as a fan-voted honor, anticipation is high surrounding France Football’s new flagship trophy. In soccer’s endless G.O.A.T. debate, this new hardware might just offer a definitive verdict on who stands above the rest in football history.

Key takeaways

  • France Football introduced the Ballon d’Or of All Time award for the 2026 gala.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the fan vote for the inaugural award.
  • Fans are required to pay a €1 fee per vote on the website.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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