PSG vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 20, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes for a UEFA Champions League league-phase showdown on October 20, 2026. With both European giants chasing another victory, find out how to watch live in the USA.

Match Summary Match PSG vs Barcelona Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Tuesday, October 20, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to Watch PSG vs Barcelona in the USA

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona on Tuesday, October 20. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I Watch PSG vs Barcelona for Free?

A free stream of the full PSG vs Barcelona match has not been confirmed in the United States. Paramount+ and the platforms generally require a subscription to access their live UEFA Champions League coverage.

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Match Preview: What’s at Stake?

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona meet in one of the most anticipated fixtures of Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. Both teams have won their opening two league-phase games and enter the contest with six points, making this a valuable opportunity to strengthen their positions in the standings. PSG defeated Manchester City 4-2 on October 14, while Barcelona opened their campaign with victories over Galatasaray and Feyenoord.

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

PSG will look to capitalize on their home advantage at the Parc des Princes as they continue their title defense. Luis Enrique‘s team has demonstrated its attacking quality against top European opposition, including the victory over Manchester City. Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive in Paris in excellent form under Hansi Flick, with Lamine Yamal among the players expected to play a major role in the team’s attacking plans.

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The matchup also features a reunion between Luis Enrique and Barcelona, the club he coached before taking charge of PSG. Both sides favor possession and attacking soccer, which could make midfield control and defensive transitions decisive. With the league phase determining which teams qualify directly for the round of 16, a victory would provide an important early advantage in the race for a top-eight finish.

PSG vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Lucas Hernandez, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Rodri; Anthony Gordon, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal.

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What Time Is the PSG vs Barcelona Match?

PSG vs Barcelona kicks off on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET in the United States. The UEFA Champions League league-phase match will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris, with a scheduled local kickoff of 9:00 PM CEST.