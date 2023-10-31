And so, the next three FIFA World Cups are all but set, in 2026 the World Cup returns to the United States but with added hosts Mexico and Canada for a trifecta Concacaf World Cup. In 2030 a monstrosity of a tournament will take place that will have Spain, Portugal, and Morocco be the official hosts, but Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay will have commemorative games in their home countries as a way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup.



That left the 2034 tournament open for a possible bid from Oceania to host their first ever tournament, but Australia pulled out at the last minute and Saudi Arabia now looks poised to be chosen as the only host.



The Saudi Government in the last two years has invested heavily in sports, especially soccer as the Saudi Pro League has been uplifted by the signing of stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.



Backlash over Saudi Arabian World Cup



Many critics of the allocation of the World Cup in 2034 to Saudi Arabia are pointing out the country’s poor human rights record, ranging from women’s rights and criminalization of homosexuality.



Saudi Arabia in 2022 executed a record 196 people, its highest in a 30-year period. All in the backdrop of spending a reported $6 billion in sports investments. The government is hoping that through the investments in Sports the country’s GDP will increase.



Saudi Arabia has shown interest in WWE, boxing, auto racing, and Golf to turn the country into a sports hub, while setting the stage to host the maximum sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup.