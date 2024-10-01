Why is Ter Stegen not playing today for Barcelona vs Young Boys in 2024-25 UEFA Champions League?

FC Barcelona will host Young Boys on Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League, but star goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen will be absent.

FC Barcelona welcome Young Boys to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Matchday 2 of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. Los Cules are eager to get their first victory in the competition, but star goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen is set to miss the game.

After falling awkwardly when saving a ball in LaLiga game against Villarreal, the German suffered a serious injury, having to be stretchered off the pitch. Ter Stegen is not playing today for Barcelona vs Young Boys because he fractured the patellar tendon in his right knee. The goalkeeper is expected to be out for around eight months.

After the game, coach Hansi Flick addressed the situation: “Ter Stegen’s injury makes us very sad. We won 5-1 in Villarreal, the fans saw a great match, including from the opponent. We’re very happy with the victory, but honestly, sad because I think it’s a serious injury.”

Along with Ter Stegen, other players missing the Champions League match for Barcelona are Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Marc Bernal.

Marc Andre Ter Stegen is stretchered off the pitch (David Ramos/Getty Images)

It’s not all bad news for Barcelona. On today’s game against Young Boys, fans will see the return of Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana will have a key player back in action after he missed the last five months due to a right ankle injury.

Barcelona have Ter Stegen’s replacement

With Marc-André Ter Stegen set to miss the entire 2024-25 season with Barcelona, coach Hansi Flick was forced to find a top replacement, with only goalkeeper Iñaki Peña left in the squad.

After extensive scouting, Barcelona managed to sign the previously retired goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus, jumps back into action after terminating his contract with the Italian side and announcing his retirement in the summer.

Barcelona’s predicted lineup vs Young Boys

Barcelona’s predicted lineup: Iñaki Peña; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Iñigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Marc Casado; Raphinha, Pablo Torre, Lamine Yamal; Robert Lewandowski.

