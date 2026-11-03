Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Champions League game on November 3, 2026

Atletico Madrid host Bayern Munich at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in a crucial UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Both sides are looking to strengthen their position in the league phase. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Tournament Champions League Date Tuesday, November 3, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on Paramount+, which holds the streaming rights to every Champions League game in the country.

For viewers who prefer Spanish-language coverage, TUDN USA and UniMás are also listed among the broadcasters for the matchup. Streaming options include Univision NOW, TUDN.com and the TUDN app.

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Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich for free?

There is no confirmed way to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live for free in the United States. Paramount+, the platform streaming every UEFA Champions League match in the country, requires a paid subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich meet with important points at stake in the fourth matchday of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. Both teams have ambitions of finishing among the top eight, which would guarantee direct qualification for the round of 16 and avoid the knockout-phase playoffs.

Giuliano Simeone of Atletico Madrid (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

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After three matches, Bayern sit 14th with five points, while Atletico are 16th with four points. The German side has recorded one win and two draws, while Diego Simeone‘s team has one win, one draw and one defeat.

A victory in Madrid would allow either club to improve its position and build momentum ahead of the remaining league-phase fixtures. Atletico arrive in strong domestic form. They defeated Levante 2-0 in their most recent LaLiga outing and have put together an impressive run of results.

Their home advantage could be important against a Bayern side that has struggled to turn its European performances into victories, drawing its last two Champions League matches against Viking and Arsenal.

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Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Alejandro Grimaldo, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente; Alex Baena, Pablo Barrios, Rodrigo Mendoza, Giuliano Simeone; Julian Alvarez, Lee Kang-in.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Nathaniel Brown, Lennart Karl, Michael Olise; Harry Kane.

What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich match kicks off on Tuesday, November 3, at 3:00 PM ET. The game will take place at 9:00 PM local time in Madrid.

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