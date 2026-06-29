Japan eliminated by Brazil: What’s the Asian team’s best World Cup finish ever?

Despite a strong start, Japan couldn't hold on to their advantage and have been knocked out of the 2026 World Cup by Brazil.

Japan have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup at the hands of Brazil. For the Samurai Blue, however, the loss and elimination aren’t the worst part of the pain—it’s having all their hope vanish in the blink of an eye. This year felt different. Hajime Moriyasu’s side had almost all the ingredients of a dark horse, but it simply wasn’t to be.

As a result, the Japanese national soccer team’s winless drought in FIFA World Cup knockout-stage matches has continued. Japan made their first-ever World Cup appearance in 1998. Since then, they’ve qualified for every edition of soccer’s biggest competition. However, their journeys have always been cut short. Japan have never won a knockout-stage game. For them, it’s always one-and-done in the elimination round.

In 2026, they had the chance to take down Brazil in the Round of 32 and punch their ticket to the Round of 16, but they squandered a 1-0 lead and watched their hopes come crashing down once again. Japan’s best finish ever was reaching the Round of 16, which they first accomplished in 2002 and repeated in 2010, 2018, and 2022. Meanwhile, Brazil are through to the Round of 16, where they await their next opponent.

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Japan are out in first knockout stage game, again

In 2026, they made it to the knockout-stage, but due to the new format, they lost in the new Round of 32. New stage, same old fate. As Japan are taught time and again: the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Martinelli wins it for Brazil at the dying minutes.

Some years ago, this may have been enough for the Samurai Blue to call it a success. However, times have changed. Japan vie to become a powerhouse in soccer, and these early eliminations simply aren’t going to cut it.

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Obviously, taking on Brazil in the first round of the knockout stage made for a tough challenge, and the loss was nearly expected, but it still hurts in the Land of the Rising Sun. Japan’s knockout-stage losses share a common pattern. They’re always close games. Japan’s eliminations have always come either by one-goal defeats or in penalty shootouts (2010 and 2022). In 2026, it was no different.

Another Japanese heartbreak

It seems Japan are always in for this type of desolation every four years. For whatever reason, they can’t come away with these games. Someday, sure enough, they will get the monkey off their back. For the time being, though, it will follow the Samurai Blue just as faithfully as their loyal fans, who will continue to clean the stands after each game, as well as sweep the pieces of their broken hearts off the floor.

World Cup Elimination 1998 Group stage 2002 Round of 16 (1-0 loss vs Turkiye) 2006 Group stage 2010 Round of 16 (on penalties vs. Paraguay) 2014 Group stage 2018 Round of 16 (3-2 loss vs Belgium) 2022 Round of 16 (on penalties vs Croatia) 2026 Round of 16 (2-1 loss vs Brazil) Japan’s performance in every World Cup appearance