Neymar takes a shot at mathematician who predicted Japan would beat Brazil at 2026 World Cup

Neymar Jr. sent an intriguing message to those who believed Japan would eliminate Brazil from the 2026 World Cup.

Japan were eliminated by Brazil in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, despite some believing the opposite would happen. Among them was mathematician Joachim Klement, who got his prediction wrong on this occasion, and Neymar Jr. made sure to point it out.

With a smiling message on his official X account, the forward told Klement to make a better effort with his predictions next time. “Mr. Joachim Klement… please try harder at the next World Cup,” with a winking emoji.

Neymar Jr. did not see any minutes on the pitch in the match where Brazil defeated Japan 2–1 with a last-gasp winner. Now, the Selecao will face the winner of the Norway vs. Ivory Coast clash.

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Klement’s predictions

Joachim Klement has gained international fame for his remarkably accurate mathematical model used to forecast FIFA World Cup winners. Combining traditional sporting factors like FIFA rankings with complex socio-economic variables, his formula achieved a flawless streak by correctly predicting the last three consecutive global champions: Germany in 2014, France in 2018, and Argentina in 2022.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy.

Brazil await their opponent

Norway or Ivory Coast will be Brazil’s opponent in the Round of 16, with that matchup still to be decided. When and where will it take place? The match will be played on Sunday, July 5 at 4:00 PM ET at the New York New Jersey Stadium.