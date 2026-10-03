Why isn’t Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Burkina Faso in 2026 international friendly?

Following Argentina's lineup announcement for its upcoming international friendly against Burkina Faso, superstar Lionel Messi was officially ruled out.

Argentina is gearing up for its second international friendly of this FIFA window against Burkina Faso, but the Albiceleste will be without Lionel Messi for the clash at El Monumental.

Messi is sitting out today’s matchup as he prepares for his final appearance with the national team on Tuesday, Oct. 6, against Benin in Buenos Aires, a historic match that will serve as his official international farewell.

Despite earlier reports suggesting the fixture against Burkina Faso was at risk, both nations are set to take the pitch. Argentina is expected to field a youthful lineup as manager Lionel Scaloni looks to give emerging talents a chance to impress against the West African side.

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With live broadcast details for Argentina vs Burkina Faso available for U.S. viewers, fan anticipation is high to see how the young roster steps up. Midfielder Nico Paz is among the headliners expected to take center stage following his standout performance in Argentina‘s recent win over Bolivia.

La Selección Argentina vuelve al Monumental para reencontrarse con uno de los escenarios más importantes de su historia.



🏟️ https://t.co/Dm4mpNjZn5 pic.twitter.com/nxjRQ1inNw — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 3, 2026

Predicted lineup for Argentina without Messi

Argentina has already proven it can deliver without Messi, cruising to a dominant 4-0 victory over Bolivia at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba behind a refreshed lineup.

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Here is Argentina’s predicted starting XI to face Burkina Faso:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Defenders: Agustin Giay (Palmeiras), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Roman Vega (Argentinos Juniors)

Midfielders: Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Ezequiel “Equi” Fernandez (Al Qadsiah), Nico Paz (Como)

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atlético Madrid), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras)

Argentine supporters will be watching closely today as the squad fine-tunes its play before Tuesday’s main event against Benin, the final chapter of Lionel Messi’s legendary international career and the end of an era for global soccer.

Key takeaways

Lionel Messi is sitting out today’s matchup against Burkina Faso.

is sitting out today’s matchup against Burkina Faso. His official international farewell match against Benin is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 6 .

. Argentina earned a dominant 4-0 victory over Bolivia in their recent match.