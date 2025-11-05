Trending topics:
U17 World Cup

Where to watch United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 live in the USA: 2025 U17 World Cup

United States U17 face Burkina Faso U17 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

United States flag
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesUnited States flag

United States U17 will take on Burkina Faso U17 in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 online in the US on Fubo]

Two rising programs are stepping into the spotlight for their tournament debuts. The United States has rapidly closed the gap on regional powerhouse Mexico, fueled by a new wave of homegrown talent that continues to push the program forward.

Burkina Faso is experiencing its own surge, emerging as one of Africa’s toughest opponents despite not yet reaching the World Cup. With a promising generation eager to make history, the African team sees this competition as a key opportunity to prove they belong on the global stage.

When will the United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 match be played?

United States U17 play against Burkina Faso U17 on Wednesday, November 5, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U17 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Flag of Burkina Faso – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Flag of Burkina Faso – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM
CT: 9:15 AM
MT: 8:15 AM
PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U17 World Cup match between United States U17 and Burkina Faso U17 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: Universo, Peacock, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
