Africa Cup of Nations

Where to watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Algeria take on Burkina Faso for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Riyad Mahrez of Algeria
© Peter Powell - Pool/Getty ImagesRiyad Mahrez of Algeria

Algeria and Burkina Faso will face against each other in the Matchday 2 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso online in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 2 in Group E could prove decisive as Burkina Faso and Algeria, two African powerhouses, meet in a clash many expected to shape the group, with both sides coming off opening victories.

Algeria enter as the clear favorite after a dominant 3–0 win over Sudan and strong recent form, but Burkina Faso’s confident debut win against Equatorial Guinea suggests it has the tools to challenge the Desert Foxes and potentially shake up the group picture.

When will the Algeria vs Burkina Faso match be played?

Algeria play against Burkina Faso for the Matchday 2 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stagethis Sunday, December 28. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Georgi Minoungou of Burkina Faso in a game with Seattle Sounders – Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM
CT: 11:30 AM
MT: 10:30 AM
PT: 9:30 PM

How to watch Algeria vs Burkina Faso in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Algeria and Burkina Faso live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

