Argentina vs Burkina Faso: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a friendly game on October 3, 2026

Argentina face Burkina Faso at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday, October 3, in an international friendly during the September-October FIFA window. With Lionel Scaloni preparing his squad for a new cycle after the 2026 World Cup, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Burkina Faso Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, October 3, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream ViX

How to watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso in the USA

Argentina vs Burkina Faso will be available to viewers in the United States through ViX, according to current international broadcast listings.

Can I watch Argentina vs Burkina Faso for free?

There is currently no confirmed free U.S. broadcast of Argentina vs Burkina Faso. The available U.S. listing points to ViX, and a subscription or account may be required depending on the specific ViX service and content tier.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina vs Burkina Faso is part of a three-game home friendly schedule for Lionel Scaloni‘s team during the September-October FIFA window. Argentina first faced Bolivia in Cordoba on September 30 before returning to Buenos Aires to play Burkina Faso on October 3 and Benin on October 6. The AFA has officially confirmed the Monumental as the venue for both October matches.

Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi of Argentina (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The match is particularly interesting because Argentina are entering a new stage after the 2026 World Cup. Scaloni’s squad includes several established figures, but the coach is also testing younger options as the national team looks beyond the previous cycle.

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The AFA has confirmed that Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will only join the squad for the October 6 match against Benin, meaning they will not be available against Burkina Faso.

That makes the Burkina Faso game an important opportunity for players such as Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Nico Paz, Franco Mastantuono and Thiago Almada to take on greater responsibility. Scaloni has also called up several players from the Argentine domestic league, including Nicolas Otamendi and Santiago Beltran.

Burkina Faso arrive as a competitive African opponent and are currently ranked 62nd in the FIFA rankings, according to TyC Sports. The Stallions have several players based in European leagues, giving Argentina a useful test against a team with a different playing style and physical profile.

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What time is the Argentina vs Burkina Faso match?

The Argentina vs Burkina Faso match kicks off on Saturday, October 3, at 8:00 PM ET. The scheduled kickoff is 5:00 PM in Argentina, with the Monumental Stadium hosting the second Argentina friendly of the window.

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM