Brewers reportedly reach decision on William Contreras’ future

Cruising through a standout regular season, the Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly set their plan for catcher William Contreras ahead of the stretch run.

Few teams have generated as much October buzz as the Milwaukee Brewers. Boasting an 83-51 record, Milwaukee looks poised for a deep postseason run and a potential World Series appearance. Yet despite their current dominance, the front office is already mapping out its winter strategy, and star catcher William Contreras could reportedly be at the center of it.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, Contreras projects as a prime trade candidate this coming offseason. While the All-Star catcher’s surface-level numbers mirror his past production in several areas, his overall impact has cooled during the regular season.

Murray noted that a potential move aligns with Milwaukee’s ongoing roster philosophy. While the Brewers have consistently demonstrated a championship urgency, early playoff exits in recent years have kept the front office open to opportunistic roster reshuffling.

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While juggernauts like the New York Yankees push through late-season injuries—holding the line while Aaron Judge progresses through his rehab—Milwaukee remains focused on proving its regular-season dominance can finally translate to October glory.

William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers during a game.

Contreras’ struggles this season

William Contreras’ 2026 campaign has seen a noticeable dip in offensive output compared to his Silver Slugger-caliber 2024 performance. The drop-off is most pronounced in his power metrics: after slugging 23 home runs with an .831 OPS in 2024, his home run total has dropped to just 12 across nearly 480 at-bats.

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His slugging percentage has hovered below .400, pulling his OPS down to .727. Despite a brutal August slump—highlighted by an 0-for-20 skid—he maintains a respectable .266 batting average, proving the issue isn’t contact, but hard contact and extra-base power.

With speculation surrounding his long-term future in Milwaukee, Contreras has the final stretch of the regular season and the upcoming postseason to prove he remains an elite, difference-making backstop on baseball’s biggest stage.