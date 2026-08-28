The New York Giants and John Harbaugh have to find their ideal number for the WR room.

The New York Giants are approaching the roster deadline with one of the most competitive battles taking place in their wide receiver room. With several players fighting for limited spots, John Harbaugh has now revealed what his ideal number of receivers would be if roster limitations were not an issue.

The Giants have several established names competing for their final spots, including Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and Darnell Mooney. Malik Nabers and Malachi Fields appear to be safe, while Darius Slayton is also expected to remain with the team.

Calvin Austin’s season-ending injury has further complicated the situation. His absence could create an additional opportunity for players such as Beckham and Berrios, but Harbaugh still has to balance the receiver room against the needs of the rest of the roster.

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How many WRs does John Harbaugh want on NY Giants roster?

John Harbaugh admitted that, in an ideal world, he would keep a surprisingly large number of wide receivers. “It’s unanswerable. It depends on all the other factors. I’d rather have ten guys on the roster as wide receivers in an ideal world. That would be the answer, but you couldn’t do that and have enough DB’s or running backs. So, you have to factor that in.”

The comment provides an interesting look into the Giants’ roster-building dilemma. Harbaugh would apparently prefer to have 10 receivers available, but the NFL’s 53-man roster makes that virtually impossible.

Every additional wide receiver means sacrificing depth somewhere else, whether that is in the secondary, at running back or along the offensive and defensive lines. That is why the final roster spots become particularly difficult to determine.

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Special teams could decide Giants WR competition

John Harbaugh also explained what could ultimately separate players competing for those final roster spots. “It’s who the players are versus the players you got. Kind of comparing apples to oranges. Special teams probably being the common denominator for those last spots.”

That could be particularly important for Beckham, Berrios and Mooney. When offensive production between competing players is relatively close, their ability to contribute on special teams can become a deciding factor.

The Giants do not simply need receivers who can catch passes; they need players who can provide value across multiple phases of the game. That makes the final days before the roster deadline extremely important.