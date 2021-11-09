The 21-year-old USMNT defender will not be available for the national team in their upcoming Concacaf World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica. Find out why right here!

Sergiño Dest has slowly started to turn things in his favor, the Barcelona player, who will now have a new coach in Xavi, had begun to be used as a right winger before Ronald Koeman was sacked. Dest had started to become one of Barcelona’s better players, having an assist in the Spanish Clasico, and on the USMNT Dest has begun to have better performances.

With the USMNT Dest has played 15 games and scored 2 goals, scoring a clutch goal against Costa Rica in the USMNT 2-1 win at home in October. Dest who usually plays as a right back for the USMNT is pivotal for the attack as he makes deep runs to the opponent's attacking end.

Dest crossing abilities have improved since his move up to the middle at Barcelona. Here is the reason why Sergiño Dest is out for the USMNT in this round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Why Sergiño Dest is out for USMNT?

Sergiño Dest will miss both games against Mexico and Jamaica with a lower back pain suffered while playing for Barcelona. Dest has already missed a La Liga match against Celta.

Dest’s absence will open up a slot at the back for which Gregg Berhalter has called in Antonee Robinson or Sam Vines on the left: Reggie Cannon, Joe Scally, and Shaq Moore on the right.