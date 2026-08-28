AC Milan vs Venezia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Serie A game on August 28, 2026

AC Milan host Venezia at San Siro for Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 Serie A season. Ruben Amorim's side opened with a win, while newly promoted Venezia suffered a defeat. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match AC Milan vs Venezia Tournament Serie A Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch AC Milan vs Venezia in the USA

AC Milan vs. Venezia will be available in the USA on Fubo, with the match also listed through Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch AC Milan vs Venezia for free?

Yes, eligible new subscribers can watch AC Milan vs. Venezia for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The service currently offers a free-trial option for its live sports service, and its Serie A coverage is available through the platform.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

AC Milan arrives at San Siro with a chance to turn a positive opening weekend into an early statement under Ruben Amorim. The Rossoneri began their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 away win over Torino, with 19-year-old Alphadjo Cisse scoring on his league debut before Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead. Milan survived a late Torino push to secure all three points.

Luka Modric of AC Milan looks on after the Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The victory was particularly important given the scale of the changes at Milan. Amorim is beginning a new project with the club after Milan’s disappointing previous campaign, while the squad has been reinforced by major arrivals including Goncalo Ramos, Diego Moreira and Luka Modric. A second straight win would give the Rossoneri an ideal start as they try to return to the top end of Serie A.

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Venezia, meanwhile, needs a response after losing its opening match. The newly promoted side was beaten 2-0 by Lecce on Matchday 1, meaning a result at San Siro would immediately change the tone of its return to Italy’s top division. It is one of three promoted clubs this season, alongside Frosinone and Monza, and its primary objective will be establishing itself in Serie A after earning promotion.

AC Milan vs Venezia: Predicted Lineups

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Mike Maignan; Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Pervis Estupinan, Adrien Rabiot, Luka Modric, Samuel Chukwueze; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alphadjo Cisse; Goncalo Ramos.

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Venezia (3-5-2): Filip Stankovic; Bartol Franjic, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Joel Schingtienne; Antoine Hainaut, Toma Basic, Gianluca Busio, Kike Perez, Thierry Rendall; John Yeboah, Akor Adams.

What time is the AC Milan vs Venezia match?

The AC Milan vs. Venezia match kicks off Friday, August 28, at 2:45 PM ET at San Siro. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM