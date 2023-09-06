Why was Jordi Alba not called up by Spain for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers?

Despite delivering significant performances at Inter Miami, Jordi Alba is notably missing from Spain‘s squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. This could be a shock for many people because he has just captained the team in their recent victory at the UEFA Nations League.

Spain defeating Croatia in the final via the penalty shootout was a great accomplishment considering they early elimination from the World Cup. However, their current fourth-place position in a five-team group has intensified the need for improvement.

Alba has been a name to watch lately since his arrival in the MLS to play alongside Lionel Messi. His connection with his former teammate at Barcelona remains intact, but the lefty won’t be part of Spain this time.

Why is Jordi Alba not playing for Spain?

Spain has played only two matches in the qualifiers thus far, largely due to their tight schedule. The impending fixtures against Georgia and Cyprus should be critical to regain their position as a top-two team in the group to ensure qualification for Euro 2024.

In the list of players selected by coach Luis de la Fuente, the defender doesn’t have his place. But the explanation behind it is very simple, considering last month Alba has retired from national team’s duties following his move to the United States despite his standout performances.