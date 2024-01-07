Manchester United will visit Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium as part of the third round in the FA Cup. The game will be played on Monday, January 8. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.
Wigan Athletic are going for one of the biggest upsets in recent history against the Red Devils. They’re currently in 18th place of Football League One in the middle of a really dark period in club’s history because of many financial problems.
Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is on the hot seat after another shocking loss of Manchester United against Nottingham Forest. They’re in eight place of the Premier League with no European competitions to play for this season. An early elimination in the FA Cup might trigger a big decision for the coach.
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:15 PM
Australia: 6:15 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)
Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Tuesday)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 4:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Egypt: 10:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 8:15 PM
Greece: 10:15 PM
India: 1:45 AM (Tuesday)
Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 3:15 PM
Kenya: 11:15 PM
Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 9:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Tuesday)
Nigeria: 9:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Philippines: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)
South Africa: 10:15 PM
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
UAE: 12:15 AM (Monday)
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
How to Watch Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Paramount+
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 3
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, TV3+ Norway
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: ITVX, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, ITV 1 UK
United States: ESPN+