Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 FA Cup in your country

Manchester United will visit Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium as part of the third round in the FA Cup. The game will be played on Monday, January 8. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Wigan Athletic are going for one of the biggest upsets in recent history against the Red Devils. They’re currently in 18th place of Football League One in the middle of a really dark period in club’s history because of many financial problems.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is on the hot seat after another shocking loss of Manchester United against Nottingham Forest. They’re in eight place of the Premier League with no European competitions to play for this season. An early elimination in the FA Cup might trigger a big decision for the coach.

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 6:15 AM (AEST) (Tuesday)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Tuesday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 4:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (Tuesday)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Tuesday)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Tuesday)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Monday)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (ET)

How to Watch Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, DirecTV GO, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Canada: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 3

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1, TV3+ Norway

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: ITVX, STV Scotland, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player, ITV 1 UK

United States: ESPN+