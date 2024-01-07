Kylian Mbappe has big decision to make in the upcoming months. Since January 1, the superstar is free to negotiate with any team wants. That’s why Real Madrid have been patiently waiting to sign him.

According to information from The Athletic, the Spanish club have already made an offer to Mbappe. Though he will be the best paid player in the club, Kylian might not be satisfied with the proposal.

That’s why PSG believe they have huge chances of convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay. Nasser Al-Khelaifi has prepared a historic contract extension. All-in to keep him in France.

However, in a shocking turn of events, a new report points out the Premier League might be an attractive destination for the 25-year old. Considering that’s the best competition on the planet, a surprise could be in the works.

What will be the next team of Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe will reject the first proposal made by Real Madrid according to the latest report from The Times. That contract offer set January as deadline for the French player to decide if he would go to Spain.

However, the information points out Mbappe doesn’t feel pressured at all by Florentino Perez’s warning. That’s why, the star will test the market and listen to offers, especially from the Premier League.

It’s important to remember that Kylian Mbappe has full control over his destiny as a free agent. Considering that the transfer will be cost-free, any club can offer him a substantial salary and incentives to sign.

Right now, Mbappe prefers to explore other options and a European giant club just emerged as a possible suitor. It’s no secret that Kylian’s mom (and agent) loves Liverpool.

The message is clear. Kylian Mbappe will not allow Real Madrid or any other team to force him into a hasty decision. At the moment, all options are on the table: renewing with PSG, signing with Real Madrid, or considering offers from the Premier League.