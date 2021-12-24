The COVID-19 new Omicron variant is gaining momentum in England, and especially in the Premier League with This month, 12 matches have been rescheduled owing to coronavirus outbreaks.

As the Premier League enters its hectic wintertime, a total of 12 matches have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks this month. Last weekend, six out of 10 EPL games of Matchday 18 were rescheduled, while others were forced to go forward despite managers' pleas.

In addition, the clubs were notified that Liverpool's match against Leeds at Anfield on Sunday, December 26, had been postponed owing to a COVID-19 outbreak among the visitors' squad. As the omicron variant engulfs England's top division, another EPL Boxing Day match between Watford and Wolves was rescheduled.

The news has come only one day after the Premier League clubs agreed to play through the holidays despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases. Interestingly, the most recent vaccine statistics in England had revealed that one out of every four European Football League (EFL) players has decided not to receive the vaccine.

Will fans be allowed to attend Premier League games on 2021 Boxing Day?

The Premier League matches on Boxing Day will on as scheduled will full stadiums. Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom's Prime Minister, said on Tuesday, December 21, that additional COVID-19 limitations will not be implemented until at least next Monday, December 27.

Sporting events in England are still controlled by the Plan B guidelines, which went into force on December 15. There had been widespread speculation that the government would publish new restrictions for England this week. While limits are not in place for Christmas and Boxing Day, Downing Street officials refused to rule out stricter controls immediately following the holiday.

Boris Johnson may still announce limits before the Christmas weekend, but there isn't enough time to get them agreed on and implemented until early next week. However, because the House of Commons requires a minimum of 24 hours' notice and a day to act on new legislation, Christmas Day plans and critical Boxing Day football matches are immune from legally mandated crowd-control measures.