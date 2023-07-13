Will he return to Liga MX? Jorge Sanchez confirmed where he will play next season

In recent weeks, there has been uncertainty about Jorge Sanchez’s future, the former Club America player, heading into the upcoming season. With limited playing time at Ajax and doubts about whether he would be considered, rumors of a transfer began to circulate.

The clubs from Monterrey, Rayados and Tigres, expressed interest in him, and fans of Club America wondered if the homegrown player would return to Liga MX.

That’s why the right-back himself, after qualifying for the final of the Concacaf Gold Cup 2023 with the Mexican National Team, confirmed where he will play in the following semester.

Jorge Sanchez confirms where will he play next season

“When I finish here (the Gold Cup), and hopefully we have won the cup, I will think about Ajax. I have many goals I want to achieve at Ajax. Hopefully, I can also lift a trophy there,” Jorge Sanchez stated, making it clear that he is only thinking about the Dutch club.

He later added, “I always try to improve and work hard. Eventually, the day will come when I will have more opportunities in the Netherlands. Then I will be able to showcase my quality as well. Right now, I am focused on myself and the Mexican team.”

Despite not having a guaranteed starting position and having to fight for a spot, the former Club America player assured that he will stay at Ajax. This is great news as he will continue to grow as a player and, by not returning to Mexican football too soon, he will not stall his career.