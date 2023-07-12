Andre Jardine will have two new 'reinforcements' for Club America vs Puebla at Estadio Azteca

The 3rd matchday of the Apertura 2023 Tournament of Liga MX is approaching! And with that, the second game for Club America, who, after making their debut in Matchday 1 against Bravos, had to suspend their visit to the city of Queretaro to play against Gallos Blancos.

In this situation, America remained at Mexico City, and now, the first team remains focused and concentrated on the upcoming match against Puebla, whom they will host on Saturday, July 15th, at 9:00 PM ET.

And precisely, now that we’re talking about the upcoming match against Puebla, it is necessary to mention and emphasize that Andre Jardine, Club America’s manager, will have an almost complete squad for the weekend.

Andre Jardine’s Club America will have two new players for Matchday 3 against Puebla

That’s right! From now on, America will have the services of Julian Quiñones and Diego Valdes, the latter aiming to regain his starting position after suffering a severe stomach infection that kept him out of training.

With this announcement, sports experts anticipate that the next lineup of the capital team will be extremely strong and, of course, offensive.

Quiñones has already played with his new club, but in a friendly match against Atlante FC. The former Atlas FC player arrives as Club America’s top signing for the upcoming tournament, and fans really hope that he will be able to succeed.