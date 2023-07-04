First it was homophobic chants during the USMNT – Mexico match in the semifinals of the Nations League, then brawls at NRG Stadium during Mexico vs Honduras in the Gold Cup, now it’s a stabbing.

Images have surfaced of yet another brawl in the stands at Levi’s Stadium during Qatar’s 1-0 upset win over Mexico in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. This time a fan took out a knife and stabbed another leaving him in critical but stable condition.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to NBC Bay Area news, the fight in the stands lasted about 10 minutes and security was nowhere in sight. When officers finally arrived, they found the man with wounds near his collarbone, and he was taken to the hospital.

Mexican fan sought by Police

According to the Santa Clara Police Department, they have identified a suspect and a person of interest and are asking anyone for information leading to their arrest.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 and 35 years old, with short, dark-colored hair and a thin mustache and beard. The suspect had a Mexico jersey on at the time, sadly it has been an all-too-common sight to see Mexican fans fighting among each other during the tournament.

Concacaf has yet to address the issue, which is now reaching critical, every single Mexico match since their loss to the USMNT in June has had incidents involving fans of El Tri.