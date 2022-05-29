Pachuca and Atlas will meet at Estadio Hidalgo today in the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Final. Let's find out if the Video Assistant Referee technology (VAR) will be present in this decisive game.

A new Liga MX Clausura season draws to a conclusion, with the final match between two of Mexico's most illustrious teams taking place today, Sunday, May 29, 2022. If you want to watch the game in the United States, FuboTV (free trial) is an excellent choice.

On one side is Guillermo Almada, who in his first tournament with Pachuca has guided them to the final after 6 long years of waiting. Then, there is Diego Cocca and Atlas, who are searching for the unimaginable: a two-time championship, thereby becoming the third team to do this in short campaigns.

The Gophers concluded the season with a 12-2 record, 2 ties, and 3 defeats to their name. On the other hand, the Red-and-Blacks only had one loss in the Playoffs. It was against Tigres when they fell down 2-0 in the second leg, culminating in a 0-5 final score due to incorrect alignment.

Will there be VAR in the second leg of the 2022 Liga MX Final?

VAR will be present at the 2022 Liga MX Final, as it has been since 2018. In short, the VAR has been in Liga MX for four years since the first time it was used in the match between Atlas and Veracruz on Matchday 13 of the 2018 Torneo Apertura.

Without a doubt, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was established to revolutionize world soccer and, although it took a while to reach Liga MX, the technology has been in national football for four years and the balance has given much to talk about.

The use of this tool emerged in 2016. One of Gianni Infantino's first contributions since he took office as President of FIFA was the implementation of VAR, with the aim of helping referees make better decisions on the pitch.

The essence of VAR is that it should be a resource for referees when there is an incident that they have not seen, expulsions, goals and penalties. For this, there are three people who are in charge of watching replays on monitors and informing the central judge when it is necessary for him to observe the play himself to correct or maintain what he marked.