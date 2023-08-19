Wrexham vs Swindon Town: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL League Two in your country

Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 EFL League Two has the most famous team in the division against a worthy opponent. The matchup involves Wrexham facing Swindon Town at STōK Cae Ras. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Wrexham are trying to build momentum after a rocky start in their return to this level of competition. Their recent victory was their first one if the division since 2008, so they are getting to this match fueled.

Swindon Town travel to Wales ready to ruin the home team’s party to continue their promising beginning. They come to this game having played only two times this season, having scored a win and a tie.

Wrexham vs Swindon Town: Kick-Off Time

Wrexham will confront Swindon Town at STōK Cae Ras on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 EFL League Two this Saturday, August 19.

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

How to watch Wrexham vs Swindon Town in your country

International: iFollow Wrexham subscription on the official site

UK: Not available for locals due to blackout rules