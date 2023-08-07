Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your country

Wrexham and Wigan Athletic face off this Tuesday, August 8 in what will be the first round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Wrexham’s debut in Football League Two was far from auspicious, as they suffered a 5-3 defeat against MK Dons—a result that came as a complete surprise. However, as the competition is just beginning, they now have the opportunity for a comeback.

In the upcoming first round of the Carabao Cup, Wrexham are slated to take on Wigan Athletic, a team currently competing in Football League One. Unlike Wrexham, Wigan had a promising start to their season, securing a 2-1 victory against Derby County. They are now aiming to replicate that strong performance.

Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (August 9)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 9)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 9)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 9)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 9)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 9)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 9)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: Sports 1

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Malaysia: cool tv

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+