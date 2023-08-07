Wrexham and Wigan Athletic face off this Tuesday, August 8 in what will be the first round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Wrexham’s debut in Football League Two was far from auspicious, as they suffered a 5-3 defeat against MK Dons—a result that came as a complete surprise. However, as the competition is just beginning, they now have the opportunity for a comeback.
In the upcoming first round of the Carabao Cup, Wrexham are slated to take on Wigan Athletic, a team currently competing in Football League One. Unlike Wrexham, Wigan had a promising start to their season, securing a 2-1 victory against Derby County. They are now aiming to replicate that strong performance.
Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (August 9)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 9)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 9)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 9)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 9)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 9)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 9)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Wrexham vs Wigan Athletic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Indonesia: Mola, mola.tv, Mola TV App
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: Sports 1
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Malaysia: cool tv
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
USA: ESPN+