After years of controversies, injuries, and a questionable work ethic, Xavi and FC Barcelona's officials have made up their minds about Ousmane Dembelé's future with the club.

FC Barcelona is going through a bit of a rough patch as of late. They lost Sergio Agüero due to a cardiac condition, they couldn't keep Lionel Messi, and they're struggling to find top-tier reinforcements on a limited budget.

On top of that, French star Ousmane Dembelé has shown little-to-no cooperation in terms of extending his stay with the club. He and his camp have deliberately stalled his contract extension and it's clear that he has no intention of staying in Camp Nou any further.

That's why, according to Marca, Xavi and Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany have told Dembelé's representatives to find him a new club before the end of the month or he won't play a single minute until the end of the season.

Report: Barcelona To Bench Ousmane Dembelé If He Doesn't Leave By January 31

"We started talks with Dembele's agents last July. Six or seven months have passed since then, during which we have been in dialogue and during which Barcelona have made different offers," Alemany told Marca.

"We have tried to find a way for the player to stay with us. Offers that have been systematically rejected by his representatives," he added. "Now, eleven days before the end of the last period of his contract, the club understand that the player does not want to renew and that he is not committed to Barcelona's future project."

"He and his representatives have been informed that he has to leave the club and that he has to look for a transfer before January 31," the sporting director concluded.

Xavi already dropped Dembelé's for the Copa del Rey knockout stage big clash vs. Athletic Bilbao. Overall, the former Borussia Dortmund standout has one goal and a couple of assists over 11 caps this season for the Blaugrana.