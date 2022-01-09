In order to improve their financial and wages situation, as well as register their new addition, Ferran Torres in La Liga, Barcelona have to sell more players after Philippe Coutinho. Check out the three players Xavi could say goodbye to in January.

Philippe Coutinho will continue his career at Aston Villa in the Premier League, on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season, helping the Blaugrana get one step closer to registering Ferran Torres in La Liga. The Brazilian decided to accept the conditions that Villa offered him, a 35 percent lower salary, for The Lions have committed to pay 65 percent of his current earnings at the Spanish club.

In that way, he managed to secure a move away from Camp Nou, where he was significantly struggling. In addition, he also has done Barcelona a grand favor, considering their shaky financial position at the moment.

Moreover, the departure of the Brazilian ace is not enough as it failed to create the ideal conditions for the Catalan giants. Xavi Hernandez's side are now allegedly hoping to offload at least three more players before the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Luuk de Jong

The era of Luuk de Jong at Barcelona looks to be coming to an end, as per Catalan publication Sport. The 31-year-old veteran striker, who is presently on loan from Sevilla, might return to his parent club for the second half of the 2021-22 season. Another option is fellow La Liga team, Cadiz, who are in desperate need of a new goalscorer. To complete the move, all that is required is for the player to authorize it.

Yusuf Demir

The Austrian teenager is on loan from Rapid Vienna, but reports say that the attacker will not play for Barcelona again, since another appearance would trigger a €10m clause that would allow him to join the club permanently. He is presently at nine, and it was recently stated that the 18-year-old forward would be benched until after the January transfer window. The Blaugrana do not want to sign him on a permanent basis because the club's management believes he has not progressed as much as he should have.

Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona is hoping to find a buyer for Samuel Umtiti, who is rumored to be a top target for Newcastle. The Sun have reported recently that the Magpies are prepared to pay €20m for the French defender. After a horrific slew of various knee ailments catastrophically wrecked his career, the 28-year-old has wilted into the Barca abyss.