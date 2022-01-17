Xavi's Barcelona continue to look for reinforcements at a reasonable price, and they might have found the ultimate bargain thanks to Liverpool.

Barcelona are having a tough time getting back on their feet after Lionel Messi's departure. And, even though appointing Xavi as their coach has been a bit of a breath of fresh air, they're still far from the dominant side they used to be.

The Blaugrana have a long history of top-notch strikers and have often featured at least one of the best forwards on the planet. Needless to say, that's nowhere near the case right now, with Luuk de Jong as their main guy upfront.

Fortunately for them, Liverpool may have the solution for their biggest issue, as Diogo Jota's surge has made one of their best players available. Moreover, they've reportedly reached out to Barcelona already to try and get a deal done.

Liverpool Reportedly Offering Roberto Firmino To Barcelona At A Huge Discount

"Liverpool are prepared to let Roberto Firmino leave in the summer for €20million, (£16.5m) with the forward having already been offered to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain," reported the Daily Mail. "According to El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp has now agreed that the time is right to move the Brazilian on, with Barcelona a keen observer in developments."

Firmino Is No Longer A Part Of Klopp's Plans

"According to the report Klopp is open to the idea of selling Firmino, with Jota taking the mantle as a key part of his attack, and the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi providing adequate cover," the report added. "The Catalan publication state that Barcelona are in the market for a centre forward, having lost Sergio Aguero to early retirement this season following his move from Manchester City."

It's not a secret that Barcelona are short in cash as of late so landing a world-class player at such a big discount would be a huge break for the Blaugrana, especially with Memphis Depay's future with the team up in the air.