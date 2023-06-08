While Inter Miami is rejoicing that Lionel Messi is going to sign with the MLS club, Barcelona fans are not happy that their greatest player will not return.

The economics seemed farfetched, according to Messi himself the club would have had to sell and lower wages of many players in order to accommodate his contract. something Messi did not want hovering over his shoulders.

Many pundits have stated that Messi and his camp have a very poor relationship with current Barcelona president Joan Laporta and that a deal from Barcelona was never going to happen. Now current Barcelona manager and former teammate of Messi, Xavi made his first public statement.

Xavi on Lionel Messi

“All parties were excited. (Messi) was the first, but the circumstances have not occurred. Many times, you want something, but the circumstances do not occur. He wants to lower the pressure levels: he wants a calmer life”, Xavi stated to Jijantes.

It has been Barcelona’s narrative that Messi wants to lower his footballing pressure, but the reality is that Messi has two major goals, play the 2024 Copa America and try to play the 2026 World Cup.

“It is a personal decision, and you have to respect it. I was convinced that we would do well with Messi here. The last thing I want is to cheat the Barcelona player. There were private conversations with Leo that I am not going to reveal but he was very excited. I wish him all the best, he is a friend, we have talked a lot. Until a few days ago there was communication. It has not been easy” Xavi finished.