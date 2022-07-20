The former Leeds United player scored a goal and added two assists against a poor Inter Miami side and made a bold statement.

Barcelona went full blast on MLS side Inter Miami with a resounding 6-0 pounding. While the match was basically a Barcelona showcase, Inter Miami is one of the worst sides of MLS and the 6-0 result should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nonetheless Barcelona looked fluid and intense with their attack and new Brazilian signing Raphinha looked lively on the pitch. The former Leeds United winger scored a goal and added two assists in the lopsided match.

After the game Raphinha made a bold statement that raised a few eyebrows as Raphinha stated, “We’re better than Real Madrid and I want to play them”. Barcelona kicks off the new LaLiga season on August 13th.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid set to go on Sunday

The two bitter rivals are set to meet in Sin City in Las Vegas on Sunday July 24th. Barcelona have made several splash signings with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessié.

The club which has been reported to be in financial turmoil have made 5 major signings in July and hope to be a top side in LaLiga this season. Despite what was labeled as a poor season last year, Barcelona will play the UEFA Champions League during the year.

Barcelona began their match against Inter Miami in a 4-3-3 formation and placed a more A team in the second half.

