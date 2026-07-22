Argentina’s Roberto Ayala expresses regret over 2026 World Cup final scuffle with Dani Olmo

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala has publicly expressed regret for his role in a post-match altercation with Spain's Dani Olmo following the 2026 World Cup final.

Following the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Argentine assistant coach Roberto Ayala was involved in a tense sideline altercation with Dani Olmo, nearly striking the Spanish midfielder in the face. Naturally, media and fans eagerly awaited comments from both sides, and Ayala has since broken his silence on the incident.

“When the match ended, my intention was to step in and separate everyone, but emotions were running high and things escalated,” Ayala told Valencia Capital Radio. “What happened isn’t an excuse, and I shouldn’t have reacted that way. It was a knee-jerk reaction to something said. But what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. Spain was the better team and deserved to win.”

The scuffle unfolded simultaneously alongside another heated brawl involving Leandro Paredes and Gavi. While tempers flared, the Spanish prodigy actually helped defuse the post-match fallout by publicly urging FIFA not to discipline Paredes for the exchange.

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The post-match drama wasn’t limited to the pitch, either. Spanish pop star Rosalia found herself issuing an apology to her Argentine fanbase after her enthusiastic social media celebrations following Spain’s victory sparked backlash online.

Argentina should hang their heads in shame.



Insufferable in victory against England and pathetic in defeat against Spain.



Billions are watching and you chose to start a fight and disgrace your nation. Do better. #ArgentinaVsEspaña #ESPARG pic.twitter.com/VDAPixw5cv — Lewis Mackenzie (@Lewismac101) July 19, 2026

Other key takeaways from the Argentine camp

In the aftermath of the final, several prominent figures within the Argentine squad addressed the chaos. Head coach Lionel Scaloni weighed in on the match officiating while taking high-road honors, praising Spain’s dominant performance.

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While rumors swirled about potential FIFA disciplinary action targeting Paredes for his role in the melee, cooler heads ultimately prevailed. Once the dust settled, the post-match commentary served as a reminder of how quickly high-stakes tension fades once cooler heads prevail off the pitch.

Looking ahead, Argentina now shift their focus toward integrating the next generation of talent for the 2030 cycle. While question marks remain over Lionel Messi’s involvement in upcoming international fixtures, the team must also confront an uncertain future in goal after Emiliano Martinez left his international status up in the air.