Dani Olmo predicts great performance from Lamine Yamal in semifinal vs France

Spain star Dani Olmo commented on the great performance Lamine Yamal could have against France in the semifinal of the 2026 World Cup.

Spain are scheduled to face France on Tuesday, July 14, in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup, in what promises to be one of the best matchups of the entire competition due to the elite level of both teams. While questions are already arising about what will unfold during the match, what remains absolutely clear to Dani Olmo is a great performance from Lamine Yamal.

Dani Olmo spoke with beIN Sports, where he showed he has no fear of France, echoing sentiments similar to Pedro Porro, and expressed total confidence that Yamal will showcase a great level. “Lamine Yamal is a player who is helping us a lot, and he is also feeling better. So, he will surely help us a lot in this next match and we hope he continues like this.” Yamal has recorded just one goal so far in the competition.

“France have had a great tournament, that is evident. But so have we,” Olmo added. “If they put them ahead of us, well, we do not care. They are one of the best national teams, that is clear, but it does not worry us. We also think that we are the best.” Olmo is already building suspense for a marquee matchup where two powerhouses will clash for a spot in the final.

Advertisement

Dani Olmo as a key piece

Dani Olmo started the 2026 World Cup as a substitute in the debut against Cabo Verde, but since the second match, he has become a fixture in Luis de la Fuente’s starting eleven and should organize Spain’s offensive play against France on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

With a tactical system based heavily on ball possession, Olmo’s presence seems fundamental due to his ability to act as a link between the midfielders and the forwards. “He is a master of playing between the lines,” De la Fuente defined him at the start of the tournament.

Advertisement

At 28 years old, the Barcelona player finds himself in a great moment. Throughout his career, few have doubted his class and his ability to generate plays. Still, he has rarely enjoyed continuity due to injuries, something that has surely prevented him from gaining more international projection.

The relationship between De la Fuente and Olmo

De la Fuente did not need to see him play for Barcelona to call him up to the national team. Like other players present at the 2026 World Cup (Unai Simon, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Fabian Ruiz), Olmo was a U-19 European champion in 2019 with the current head coach on the bench.

Two years later, he called him up again for the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, where Spain won the silver medal. By then, he had already debuted with the senior team, scoring a goal just three minutes after entering the pitch in a Euro qualifying match against Malta in 2019.

Advertisement

He participated in Euro 2021 and the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, his greatest successes with the red jersey have arrived with De la Fuente on the bench, winning the Nations League title in 2023, finishing as a finalist in 2025, winning the Euros in 2024, and now reaching the semifinals of the World Cup.