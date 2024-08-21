Young Boys vs Galatasaray: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Young Boys face Galatasaray in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Young Boys are set to take on Galatasaray in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the details you need to ensure you catch the game live in your country.

A high-stakes showdown is set to unfold as Young Boys and Galatasaray vie for a coveted spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage. With both teams aware that only one can advance, the intensity is palpable. The stakes are even higher knowing that the losing side will have to settle for a place in the UEFA Europa League, making these two matches critical for both clubs.

Young Boys, reigning champions of Switzerland, enter the tie as the underdogs despite their domestic success. Their opponents, Galatasaray, bring a wealth of Champions League experience to the table, making them the favorites in this matchup. Fans can expect a fierce battle between these two resilient teams, each determined to secure their place among Europe’s elite.

Young Boys vs Galatasaray: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 22)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 22)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 22)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 22)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 22)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

David von Ballmoos of Young Boys – IMAGO / Mediafab.ch

Young Boys vs Galatasaray: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

France: tabii

Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii

India: tabii, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, tabii

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1

Italy: Amazon Prime Video, tabii

Malaysia: tabii

Mexico: tabii

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5

Spain: tabii, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, ViX

