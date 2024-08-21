Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Young Boys vs Galatasaray: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Young Boys face Galatasaray in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round. Fans can look forward to full coverage, including match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Mauro Icardi of Galatasaray
© IMAGO / Seskim PhotoMauro Icardi of Galatasaray

By Leonardo Herrera

Young Boys are set to take on Galatasaray in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League fourth round, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the details you need to ensure you catch the game live in your country.

[Watch Young Boys vs Galatasaray live in the USA on Paramount+]

A high-stakes showdown is set to unfold as Young Boys and Galatasaray vie for a coveted spot in the UEFA Champions League group stage. With both teams aware that only one can advance, the intensity is palpable. The stakes are even higher knowing that the losing side will have to settle for a place in the UEFA Europa League, making these two matches critical for both clubs.

Young Boys, reigning champions of Switzerland, enter the tie as the underdogs despite their domestic success. Their opponents, Galatasaray, bring a wealth of Champions League experience to the table, making them the favorites in this matchup. Fans can expect a fierce battle between these two resilient teams, each determined to secure their place among Europe’s elite.

Young Boys vs Galatasaray: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 22)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 22)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 22)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 22)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 22)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

David von Ballmoos of Young Boys – IMAGO / Mediafab.ch

David von Ballmoos of Young Boys – IMAGO / Mediafab.ch

Young Boys vs Galatasaray: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
France: tabii
Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii
India: tabii, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, tabii
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1
Italy: Amazon Prime Video, tabii
Malaysia: tabii
Mexico: tabii
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, tabii, Sport TV5
Spain: tabii, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, ViX

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez break the Internet by announcing ambitious project together
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez break the Internet by announcing ambitious project together

Return date and a closer goal: What's next for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after being left out of Argentina's squad
Soccer

Return date and a closer goal: What's next for Lionel Messi at Inter Miami after being left out of Argentina's squad

Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Juan Soto blast back-to-back homers, approaching a historic milestone
MLB

Yankees’ Aaron Judge and Juan Soto blast back-to-back homers, approaching a historic milestone

MLB News: Yankees fire back at Staten Island coach over Aaron Judge LLWS critique
MLB

MLB News: Yankees fire back at Staten Island coach over Aaron Judge LLWS critique

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions